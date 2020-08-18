RPSB offers survey for community to weigh in on Pineville High School mascot

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell has announced a survey for the community to fill out in regards to the Pineville High School mascot.

This is an opportunity for locals to share their thoughts and recommendations on the subject before RPSB votes on the decision at the September board meeting. Should Pineville High School keep the Rebels mascot, or change it to something else? If it changes, what should the mascot be?

TAKE THE PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL MASCOT SURVEY HERE

Anyone interested in taking the survey to weigh in on the mascot decision must complete the form no later than August 24.

