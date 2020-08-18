State Rep. Mike Johnson announces Suddenlink upgrades in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (Office of Mike Johnson) - State Rep. Mike Johnson announced Tuesday that Suddenlink will make substantial investments in its broadband network to offer increased internet speeds and more reliable service to residents of northern Rapides Parish in State District 27.

“I hear every day from my constituents who express to me the difficulties that they face in getting online,” Johnson said. “We regularly hold Town Hall meetings and in every meeting, the main issue discussed is the need for reliable access to broadband internet. I have been working with Suddenlink for over a year on various issues in District 27 and I am pleased to report that Suddenlink has listened to our concerns and will be upgrading and improving their infrastructure in the north Rapides area of the parish to increase available speeds and reliable service. Although this is a big step in the right direction, I intend to continue to demand expanded, reliable internet access and service for all people in my District.”

Once the construction project is complete, Suddenlink will determine what speed increases will be available in this area.

Johnson noted the difficulties that rural communities face in a global economy when broadband service is slow or non-existent.

“Unserved and underserved communities will always struggle to create jobs if they are unable to participate in today’s world of e-commerce,” Johnson said. “One of my primary goals is to continue to advocate for broadband service for rural Louisianans, whether they need it in the workplace, for school work and remote learning, or if they simply want to chat with each other on social media. I have made the availability of reliable broadband a top priority goal during my time of service and will continue to devote my energy towards that goal. I have been working with the USDA to secure funding for broadband in the Poland and Echo areas of District 27 and I hope to have an announcement regarding our progress in that area soon.”

Copyright 2020 Office of Mike Johnson. All rights reserved.