Television viewership down for unconventional Democratic convention

NEW YORK (AP) - Preliminary estimates show 18.7 million people watched the first night of the virtual Democratic convention on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel.

That’s down from nearly 26 million who saw the first night of Hillary Clinton’s nominating convention four years ago.

MSNBC and CNN, the two networks that aired the Democrats’ infomercial-like show in its entirety, had the biggest audiences.

Television had some trouble keeping up with the Democrats’ slickly produced show. Networks either had to sideline their analysts and show the event in full, or risk missing something by trying to get some words in edgewise.

