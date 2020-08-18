Advertisement

‘Tenet’ to screen early at theaters in some U.S. cities

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows John David Washington in a scene from "Tenet."
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows John David Washington in a scene from "Tenet."(Melinda Sue Gordon | Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
(AP) - Some U.S. moviegoers will be able to see Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” a few days early.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday said that it would be offering early access screenings starting Aug. 31 as a gesture of support to many domestic theaters that are reopening after five months of being closed because of COVID-19.

The $200 million spy thriller starring John David Washington will open more widely in the U.S. on Sept. 3.

“Tenet” is the first major new Hollywood movie to be released in theaters since most locations shuttered in mid-March. Its arrival could not come soon enough for the ailing businesses, many of which are opening this week.

