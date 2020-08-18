The CW Cenla to rebroadcast 4 classic Saints games

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/New Orleans Saints) - Saints fans in the Cenla area will be able to view four of the most memorable wins in the New Orleans Saints’ history.

KALB will air the rebroadcasts on our station, “The CW Cenla” with updated elements that are part of the “Epic Encores and Premier Predictions” series, which will also preview the highly-anticipated 2020 season.

“Epic Encores and Premier Predictions” will kick off on Sunday, August 23 at 1 p.m., when Super Bowl XLIV will re-air on The CW Cenla.

In addition to the replay of the club’s crowning 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in South Florida, the contest will feature commentary from key figures in the club’s run to the championship in Head Coach Sean Payton, QB Drew Brees, T Jermon Bushrod, WR Marques Colston, G Jahri Evans, S Roman Harper, P Thomas Morstead, CB Tracy Porter, LB Scott Shanle, RT Jon Stinchcomb and RB Pierre Thomas.

On Sunday, August 30 at 1 p.m. CT, the series will continue with an enhanced replay of the October 25, 2009, 46-34 win at the Miami Dolphins, rebounding from a 24-3 deficit with five seconds left in the first half, matching the biggest comeback in club history. Staying undefeated and improving to 6-0, no other team in NFL history had preserved a perfect record this far into a season by erasing a deficit of more than 20 points. New Orleans overcame early struggles on offense and defense, coming alive at the end of the first half with five seconds left, when in a calculated decision by Payton and Brees with no timeouts remaining, the signal-caller dived up the middle for a one-yard touchdown, rather than kicking a field goal to move within 14 at halftime. The comeback progressed early in the fourth quarter on an acrobatic double reverse ten-yard rushing touchdown by RB Reggie Bush on a handoff from Colston that featured a leap captured on the cover of Sports Illustrated the following week. It was completed with a two-yard quarterback sneak by Brees that was followed in elation by a dunk of the football over the goal post for the 6-0 signal-caller. This enhanced rebroadcast will feature commentary from Bushrod, Colston, Evans, Porter and Shanle.

On Sunday, September 6 at 1 p.m. CT, Central Louisiana Saints fans will enjoy a rebroadcast of the team’s December 10, 2006 Sunday Night Football 42-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. In Payton’s and Brees’ first season as the team’s head coach/quarterback combination, the dominating win guaranteed New Orleans, who improved to 9-4, their first winning campaign since 2002 and served as a springboard to the team’s first NFC Championship game appearance. For Payton it was especially significant as Dallas’ head coach was his mentor Bill Parcells, for whom he coached under with the Cowboys from 2003-05 before being hired by New Orleans in 2006. The Saints jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead as New Orleans outgained Dallas 536-347. The rebroadcast will feature enhanced commentary from Brees, who passed for 384 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, Evans and Stinchcomb, blocking on the right side of the offensive line for Brees’ statement performance as the Black and Gold also gained 159 yards on the ground, FB Mike Karney, who scored three touchdowns, RB Deuce McAllister, who rushed for 111 yards, Shanle, who led the team with six solo tackles.

The series will close out the following afternoon on Monday, September 7 at 12 p.m., when the team’s convincing Monday night November 30, 2009 38-17 win over New England at the Superdome will replay in enhanced fashion. New Orleans improved to 11-0 en route to a franchise-best 13-0 start and the Super Bowl XLIV Championship as posted the only perfect passer rating (158.3) of his career as he completed 18-of-23 passes for 371 yards, five touchdowns and zero picks. The replay will feature commentary from Brees, Bushrod, WR Marques Colston, who was on the receiving end of four of Brees’ completions for 121 yards and one scoring grab, Evans, Harper, who had a team-leading ten defensive/special teams tackles, Shanle, Stinchcomb and Thomas, whose 18-yard receiving touchdown helped New Orleans reach the end zone for the first time.

In addition to the rebroadcasts, the content will include pregame and postgame shows hosted by FOX 8 New Orleans Sports Director Juan Kincaid and FOX 8 Anchor/Reporter Sean Fazende. The shows will include the latest news and information from Saints training camp along with interviews with current Saints and Saints legends. This special series is being produced by Tupelo Honey Productions, Gray’s sports and entertainment production company.

