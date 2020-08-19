Advertisement

Avoyelles plans to make history again

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs made history in 2019, winning their first playoff game in school history. Now, they are aiming for something more.

“We have some unfinished business this year,” said Head Coach Andy Boone. “Right now, we’re all mad. We’re ready to play football.”

In the Mustangs’ 2020 campaign, they will continue to do what they do best: run the football.

“If we throw the ball more than 40 times this year, it’s probably a bad season,” Boone said.

Avoyelles finished their 2019 regular season 6-4. Their offense featured a two-man running back system that combined for over 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns. However, the expectations have exceeded with the incoming talent.

Sophomore running back Carlos Bazert is one that will carry the load. Bazert ran for 1,001 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019.

“I could see us being probably better than what we had with Donnell,” Bazert said. “My goal is 2,000 yards, and for the others coming in, I know they can handle their own weight.”

“They are not going to be able to key on him,” Boone said. “We expect to at least have two or three guys with over 1,000 yards.”

In their defensive front, Terryondra Augustine and Albert Bibbins will take control.

“I’m just going to hit and show them that I’m here,” the 6′8, 357-pound tackle, Terryondra Augustine said. “Once we step on that field, there’s no stopping until the last play.”

