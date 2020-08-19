Advertisement

City Council passes resolution for supporting reconstruction of Johnny Downs

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council voted in favor to pass a resolution supporting the renovations and reconstruction of the Johnny Downs Sports Complex.

The council voted with five votes “yes” and two votes “no.” The five votes “yes” came from councilmen Chuck Fowler, Jim Villard, Harry Silver, Malcolm Larvadain, and Jules Green.

Earlier in the meeting, Green had said that he had a problem with rebuilding Johnny Downs. News Channel 5 did request an interview with Green after the meeting, but he declined.

Members of the community including Keith “Skip” Fox, the president of the Alexandria Dixie Softball Program, spoke to the council about the importance of renovating the complex.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that until the city can reach a settlement with the insurance company, they should start with what he calls the “low hanging fruit.” Hall wants to focus on fixing up the soccer fields at Johnny Downs since they were not damaged as bad as the softball and baseball fields by the tornado in December.

