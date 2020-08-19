Advertisement

City of Pineville, DOTD provide updates on Military Hwy overpass removal

Military Hwy overpass
Military Hwy overpass(KALB)
By Julie Blalock
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Now that the Pineville roundabout is open to traffic, several viewers have been asking for an update on the overpass removal on Military Hwy (U.S. 165).

ORIGINAL STORY: DOTD announces immediate closure of overpass on Military Highway

News Channel 5 reached out to the City of Pineville and DOTD on Wednesday to check on the progress of the $1.9 million project.

Rich Dupree with the City of Pineville said that at this point, the utilities in the area are being relocated so that the work can safely begin. He estimates that the removal process should take up to 30 days. Dupree said that the project is “halfway home” to completion.

Erin Buchanan with DOTD confirmed that they cannot remove the overpass until all of the utilities (water, sewage, gas, cable, etc.) are properly moved. She said the timetable for completion is estimated to be around “late spring” of 2021. Once the overpass is gone, Buchanan said it is up to the railroad company to make a safe railroad crossing at ground level with the usual gate, lights and signals.

The overpass was closed back in November 2019 due to poor conditions.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former LC President Joe Aguillard loses appeal in suit against the college

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kevin McGill
Former president of Louisiana College, Joe Aguillard, has lost an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the school.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

VOD Recordings

Terry Laborde - AWF Skeet Shoot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Terry Laborde - AWF Skeet Shoot

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Linda Hutson - Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Hutson - Food Bank of Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Laurie Morrow - CLTCC Natchitoches

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good Day Cenla

Weather

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wednesday is another outdoors day!

News

Local officers present ASH student with ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local officers show support for a student who wants to become a law enforcement officer and had his parking lot vandalized shortly after the first day of school.

News

ASH student rewarded with "Thin Blue Line" flag

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
An image painted on a local high school senior's parking spot was vandalized shortly after the first day of school began. After the situation made its way onto social media, it drew even more attention throughout the community.

Education

RPSB provides an update on the first week of school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
RPSB provides an update on the first week of school.