Former LC President Joe Aguillard loses appeal in suit against the college

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Former President of Louisiana College, Joe Aguillard, has lost an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the school.

Aguillard’s suit alleging violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act had been rejected by a federal district court. He lost the appeal Wednesday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Aguillard served as president of the college from 2005 until he stepped down for health reasons in 2014. He remained on the faculty until he was fired in 2016.

Wednesday’s opinion said the school sued him for defamation in 2017. Aguillard’s lawsuit alleged the school’s suit was illegal retaliation for complaints he had made.

