Gov. Edwards aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance coastal resilience

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed two new executive orders in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state and enhance coastal resilience.

The orders were signed Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The first order, which deals with greenhouse gas emissions, creates the state’s first Climate Initiatives Task Force. It’s a group of stakeholders who will make recommendations to reduce emissions, the governor’s office says. The second order provides steps to improve the state’s government by coordinating efforts between state agencies under the leadership of the state’s first chief resilience officer (CRO).

“By coupling these new efforts to build resilience and address greenhouse gas emissions with our world class coastal protection and restoration program, we believe we can even more successfully confront the difficulties in store in the future and seize new opportunities to transform ourselves into a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable state,” said Gov. Edwards.

The governor’s office says the Climate Initiatives Task Force will be made up of representatives from the scientific community, state government, the private sector, and civil society. They will utilize science to come up with strategies to reduce Louisiana’s greenhouse gas emissions. The group aims to cut emissions 26-28% by 2025, 40-50% by 2030, and 100% by 2050.

“With our Coastal Master Plan, Louisiana has led the nation in adapting to environmental change,” said Chip Kline, the governor’s executive assistant for coastal activities and chairman of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). “It is time we take a more proactive stance on one of the largest drivers of that change: greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Having achieved attainment for almost all of EPA’s criteria air pollutants, it’s now time for Louisiana to take the lead in addressing sea level rise and coastal subsidence through reductions in overall greenhouse gasses. Climate change can and will affect the state’s environment, economy, agriculture, and livability,” Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Secretary Chuck Carr Brown said. “This task force will seek common sense solutions that we can all embrace.”

The state’s makeup presents unique challenges when it comes to reducing emissions. The governor’s office says Louisiana is the only state in the nation in which industrial sector emissions make up more than half of the state’s total emissions, meaning leaders in the energy industry will be crucial in helping to reduce overall emissions.

“Louisiana has many industrial sources of carbon, which means a great potential demand for carbon management strategies, and also has deep, well-confined geologic storage options in close proximity to that industrial base, as well as some history of putting carbon to use in such operations as enhanced oil recovery,” said Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Secretary Thomas Harris. “These factors provide a unique opportunity for our state to be both a proving ground and a leader in applying strategies that can help lessen the climate impacts of carbon in the future.”

“The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) is honored to partner with the broad coalition that makes up the Climate Initiatives Task Force in working toward solutions to address climate change,” said Lori Leblanc, interim LMOGA president. “Louisiana has long been a global leader in energy production, and this task force presents an opportunity to show the world that energy production and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. Through the efforts of this task force and the actions of LMOGA members, Louisiana can become a leader in climate change solutions.”

“Louisiana’s future depends on limiting sea level rise as much as possible, and that means doing our part to limit emissions,” said Steve Cochran, campaign director of Restore the Mississippi River Delta and associate vice president at Environmental Defense Fund. “Our state has become a model for how to successfully execute climate adaptation and coastal restoration. This task force can also make Louisiana a model for how to effectively and equitably reduce emissions in a state with a fossil-fuel-based economy.”

The work outlined in the second executive order had been deemed the Adaptive Governance Initiative as it represents an effort to find ways in which the government can adjust to significant changes in circumstances and work more efficiently to approach the long-term problem coastal change presents to the state. The work has been designed through a partnership between the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities and the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX).

“This work represents an important evolution in Louisiana’s approach to coastal adaptation,” said Charles Sutcliffe, Gov. Edwards’ CRO. “We no longer have the luxury of reacting to problems after disaster strikes or thinking of the changing coast as the purview of only the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). This effort will bring every state agency’s skills and missions to the collective cause of building a healthy coast.”

“Louisiana is on the front lines of land loss and climate change, and effective state leadership is essential to ensuring that our communities have what they need to both mitigate and adapt to the impacts,” said Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of CPEX. “CPEX is committed to our partnership with the state and the hard work of institutional change in order to maintain and strengthen Louisiana’s leadership and build our collective resilience amidst unprecedented changes. Governor Edwards is taking another important step towards transforming how we proactively address climate change and adaptation.”

Sixteen government agencies have already appointed representatives to work on the Adaptive Governance Initiative. They include:

Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry

Dept. of Children and Family Services

Dept. of Environmental Quality

Dept. of Health

Dept. of Insurance

Dept. of Natural Resources

Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections

Dept. of Revenue

Dept. of Transportation and Development

Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries

Division of Administration

Louisiana Economic Development

Louisiana Housing Corporation

Louisiana Workforce Commission and Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Dept. of Culture, Recreation and Tourism

The governor’s office says the new Climate Initiatives Task Force will produce an update on the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2020, as well as an interim report by February of 2021, and a final strategy for moving forward by February of 2022.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.