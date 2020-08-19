Advertisement

Gov. Edwards urges students amid virus: Be ‘vigilant’

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana’s college students to take precautions against the coronavirus outbreak as they return to campus. He’s worried the schools could undercut recent progress Louisiana has made in battling the pandemic.

The average number of new confirmed cases per day has fallen by more than 50% over the past 14 days. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also has significantly declined.

However, elementary and secondary schools started opening this month, and move-in days have begun at Louisiana’s universities. That’s raising fears of a new spike in COVID-19 just as the state is making strides to contain its second surge of the disease.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's going down at Johnny Downs?

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Will the Johnny Downs Sports Complex be repaired after getting destroyed by a tornado last December? It has been a big topic of discussion at city council lately. KALB’s Dylan Domangue breaks down the latest.

News

Suddenlink spokesperson ‘couldn’t make it’ to Alexandria City Council meeting

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Rapides Parish Police Jury and State Representative Mike Johnson seek to improve the area’s Suddenlink services.

News

Military HWY. overpass removal update

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
When will the overpass removal on U.S. 165, better known as Military Highway in Pineville, be completed? The overpass was closed back in November 2019 due to poor conditions.

News

A silver lining: Pandemic leaves more spare time for people to explore music

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Some people are using the extra time spent at home during the pandemic to explore music and even start music lessons.

Latest News

News

Pandemic brings pros and cons for music industry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes to our world over the last few months. Some of them bad, but others...maybe even positive.

State

Louisiana Workforce Commission to extend Lost Wages Assistance to up to 20,000 unemployed residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Louisiana Workforce Commission will reach out to 20,000 hardworking Louisianans who may not have qualified for federal Lost Wage Assistance.

State

Secretary of state’s emergency election plan to be considered by House committee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carmen Poe
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released an emergency election plan as the state approaches November and December elections.

State

Use these free online resources to help get back into the workforce

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Kitch
There are many online resources to point you in the right direction for rejoining the workforce.

News

City of Pineville, DOTD provide updates on Military Hwy overpass removal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock
When will the project be completed?

State

Gov. Edwards aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance coastal resilience

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
Edwards signed two executive orders on Wednesday.