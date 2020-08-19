Advertisement

Leadership Central Louisiana 2019-2020 final presentations and graduation ceremony

Leadership Central Louisiana 2019-2020 session
Leadership Central Louisiana 2019-2020 session(LSUA)
By KALB
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - LSUA Continuing Education and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce are excited to host the final leadership Central Louisiana 2019-2020 session.

This community-wide program will meet on Thursday, August 27 with 24 individuals representing 16 different organizations. The program provides emerging leaders with skills for enhancing their leadership styles by examining available community resources while providing hands-on exposure to areas such as law enforcement, politics, tourism, arts and culture, economic development, and more.

The August 27, 2020, meeting will focus on the cohort’s final presentations and Graduation ceremony.

Participants are offered numerous opportunities to make contacts with local influential leaders and gain a better understanding of the systems that influence the community. Participants graduate from the program with new skills and confidence to become better leaders both in the community and within their business.

This year, participants represent employers ranging from healthcare, education, manufacturing, energy and natural resources, government, finance, and non-profit organizations. Upon graduating from the program, participants will join the ranks of hundreds of Leadership alumni representing every major sector of business and government.

