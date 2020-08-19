Advertisement

LeBron James, other Lakers wear altered MAGA hats in honor of Breonna Taylor

‘Demand justice’
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis react after a shot during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis react after a shot during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Source: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – LeBron James turned some heads when he wore an altered MAGA hat before and after Tuesday’s first-round playoff game against Portland.

James and some of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates showed up wearing the well-known red ball caps, but with one important distinction.

Instead of reading “Make America Great Again,” the hats had “Great Again” crossed out and said, “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

James posted a series of seven pictures to his Instagram account, showing him wearing the cap and a “By Any Means” T-shirt.

The Los Angles Lakers also posted pictures of the players wearing the hats as they arrived for their game at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

“Demand justice,” the tweet said.

Taylor was shot multiple times in March by officers inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment. Police were serving a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found.

The decision whether to bring state-level criminal charges against the Louisville officers rests with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. He took the Taylor case after a local prosecutor recused himself from reviewing the matter. One of the officers has been terminated and two others are on administrative reassignment.

Cameron, the first African American elected to the attorney general’s job in Kentucky, has declined to put a timetable on his decision since taking over the case in May.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A silver lining: Pandemic leaves more spare time for people to explore music

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Some people are using the extra time spent at home during the pandemic to explore music and even start music lessons.

National

Alabama delegates convene virtually

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

National

Live: Pres. Trump holds press conference

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
President Donald Trump is set to deliver a press briefing.

Latest News

National

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National Politics

Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

National

Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump gives White House briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump gives a briefing from the White House.

National

Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook says it will restrict the right-wing conspiracy movement QAnon and will no longer recommend that users join groups supporting it, although the company isn't banning it outright.