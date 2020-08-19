Local officers present ASH student with ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The image of a local student’s vandalized parking spot has brought on a lot of controversy throughout the Cenla community.

Image of local student's parking lot after it was vandalized. (Courtesy: Local family)

The Alexandria Police Officers Association reached out to the student, who wants to pursue a career in law enforcement, to show their support. “It’s very admirable that a young person knows what he wants to do and that he was wanting to choose the profession of law enforcement,” said the association’s president, Cpl. Bobby Branton.

Branton and other members of APD invited the student to the Public Safety Complex where they presented him with a “Thin Blue Line” flag. This was the same flag that was painted on the parking spot that was vandalized shortly after the first day of school. Members of the local Police Union signed the flag that was presented to the student.

Local officers present a student with a "Thin Blue Line" flag after his parking spot was vandalized. (Courtesy: Alexandria, La. Police Officers Association)

When asked about the student’s reaction to receiving the flag, Branton said he didn’t say much, but he and his family were humbled. “I think he was shocked. I don’t think he realized how much support he had behind him on this” said Branton.

Family members of the student say that the situation has fueled his interest in a career in law enforcement even more. Also, the presentation of this gift has brought something positive out of a situation that’s caused so much controversy.

