Louisiana National Guard welcomes new military judge

Lt. Col. Steven B. Sumbler is sworn in as the military judge for the Louisiana National Guard, at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, La., Aug. 15, 2020. Sumbler presides over courts-martial for members of the LANG who are charged with offenses under the LCMJ, which parallels the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Lt. Col. Steven B. Sumbler is sworn in as the military judge for the Louisiana National Guard, at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, La., Aug. 15, 2020. Sumbler presides over courts-martial for members of the LANG who are charged with offenses under the LCMJ, which parallels the Uniform Code of Military Justice.(Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
By Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (LANG) - Lt. Col. Steven B. Sumbler was officially robed as the Louisiana National Guard’s military judge during an investiture ceremony at the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate Courtroom at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, Aug. 15, 2020.

Sumbler, a resident of Oakdale, La., is the sixth judge to be appointed since the enactment of the Louisiana Code of Military Justice (LCMJ) in 1974.

“To the JAG Corps family, thank you for supporting me,” said Sumbler. “Without you, I would not be here. I appreciate all that we have done together as a team.”

The Louisiana Military Judge presides over courts-martial of members of the LANG who are charged with offenses under the LCMJ, which parallels the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

Brig. Gen. Cindy H. Haygood, assistant adjutant general of the LANG, remarked, “As the presiding military judge, Steven will have his own space within this courtroom, where he will conduct training and proceedings to hone his craft within the military justice system where truth and integrity are at the core.”

This investiture ceremony was the first to be held at the first permanent military courtroom in the history of the Louisiana National Guard. This investiture ceremony is part of the ongoing commitment to the professional administration of military justice within the LANG.

“Steven has the experience and the ability to enhance the practice of law within the Louisiana National Guard,” said Haygood. “Steven is the utmost processional. He has provided thoughtful counsel and advice to his commanders and is a valued member of the Judge Advocate General Corps and the Louisiana National Guard.”

Sumbler was appointed to the position of military judge. “What a responsibility to name the judge, but this was an easy call,” said Archey.

Sumbler, who recently returned from deployment with the 225th Engineer Brigade, recently assumed command of the Oakdale American Legion post in his community.

“To say I’m honored would truly be an understatement,” he said. “Going forward, I promise integrity, I promise that I will do the best I can with justice, and I’ll apply the laws.”

