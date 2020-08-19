Advertisement

Montgomery turns to upperclassmen for leadership

2019: Finished 7-3 in the regular season
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - 2019 showed promise for the Montgomery Tigers. They finished the regular season at 7-3 and hosted a home playoff game. Now, its senior class has graduated, and they want to build from where they left off.

”We know there are some challenges and obstacles in front of us,” head coach Brian Williams said. “Being as young as we are, we just want to compete every Friday.”

Their team is led by a core of two seniors and a junior, the first being senior running back Mikel Auge. Last year, he rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns. Much of the workload will fall on his shoulders.

“I love seeing these young guys get better,” Auge said. “I’m really proud of that because seniors helped us, and I want to help them. I want to lead a school, and people know that Auge did his thing.”

Then there’s his running mate junior athlete J.T. Turner. It’s hard to put him in a position category because he can do it all. 2019 saw him total more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s embraced his role through leading by example.

“It’s fun,” Turner said. “A few years ago, I wasn’t that guy. Since we have so many young guys, I feel that with what I’ve been through I can be able to teach them.”

Finally, there’s senior Matthew Carter. This year he’ll start at quarterback and middle linebacker.

“I do like to lead the team,” Carter said. “I try to encourage them to do their best. I throw the ball, hand it off, and do my job. I’m here to do my part.”

In order to build off their 2019 season, they’ll have to knock down the Logansport Tigers. That’s the team that beat them in the second round of the playoffs. Logansport has sat atop Class 1A for the past few years. Montgomery sees them as a challenge, but they want to focus more on themselves first.

“I love playing them,” Auge said. “I love the challenge because they are one of the hardest teams we play.”

“We have to come in hot,” Turner said. “We can’t slack. We know what we have to do and know what it takes.”

“We have to step up on offense and defense,” Carter said. “Last year, they (Logansport) just ran it down our throats.”

