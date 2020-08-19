North 16th Street Bridge in Alexandria still closed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When will the North 16th Street Bridge be replaced after years of being out of service? The issue came up again at the August 18 Alexandria City Council meeting. Residents are frustrated with the bridge still not being repaired. It’s been five years since the bridge closed.

The City of Alexandria said this is a 1.5 million dollar project. The state will pay 80 percent of the cost, that’s roughly 1.2 million dollars. With the city funding the remaining 20 percent, that’s about $300,000. According to Mayor Hall, by using state dollars, the city is saving taxpayers 1.2 million dollars, while only adding about three months to the total project time.

The North 16th area is district one, and their councilman is Malcolm Larvadain.

According to Larvadain, the administration’s time frame is supposed to be for construction to start in the fall or winter of 2021, with completion in spring or summer of 2022. Larvadain wants to look at other options while residents wait in limbo.

Before the bridge closed, residents had better access to bus stops and their community. Residents explained they don’t understand why it’s been so long to get the repairs done, and it’s not safe or convenient for residents especially elderly people who use the bus.

Brenda Horn has lived on North 16th street for 20 years.

“I think it’s really sad because we as black people that stay out here and it got elderly peoples too. We need help too, and we need that bridge to be open because I don’t think it should not be a problem for them to fix this bridge because they fix them everywhere else but why in this neighborhood we can’t get it fixed you know?” Horn explained.

“I wish that they would open it back up because it would be a big help for the elderly people because they need help too just like everybody else,” Horn added.

Another lifetime resident is Kenric Young.

“It’s so dangerous being up North Bolton to where they have to walk some on a cane, that bridge is very important,” Young said.

“That’s not acceptable for me. It’s a lot of out here people that travel back and forth that way. Cars, and like I said the bus route, older folk, you know you got to go all the way around. Just like they’re saying the ambulance service, they have to go all the way around. A second can save somebody’s life. So I don’t get that. I don’t understand why the mayor or the city councilmen are not trying to get the bridge fixed. That bridge is very, very needed.”

The City of Alexandria sent News Channel 5 this statement,

“We are moving forward with rebuilding the 16th Street Bridge. When I took office on December 3, 2018, we made replacing the bridge a priority. We started the process in January 2019 with the state Department of Transportation and Development. There are numerous studies that have to be conducted and lots of engineering work that takes time to accomplish. Our goal is to start construction late next year, and we expect it will take 16-18 months to build. This is a $1.5 million project, of which the state will cover 80 percent of the cost, roughly $1.2 million, with the city funding the remaining 20 percent, roughly $300,000. By using state dollars, we are saving Alexandria taxpayers $1.2 million while only adding about three months to the total project timeline. We are grateful to the state for their assistance and to the residents for their patience.”

