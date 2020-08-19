Advertisement

REPORT: Two women claim Derrius Guice raped them at LSU

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team has released Guice after he was charged in a domestic violence incident. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Aug. 19, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two former LSU students say former LSU running back Derrius Guice, who was recently released from the Washington Football Team, raped them months apart in 2016, according to an investigative report by USA Today.

The report says allegations were shared at the time with at least two coaches, an athletics administrator, and a nurse. Investigators say the women’s allegations were apparently not investigated by the school.

Guice’s attorney has denied the allegations.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU,” Peter D. Greenspun said in a statement to WAFB. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later. Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear: the allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact. The charges in Virginia will be dealt with in the courtroom and not through the media. Derrius continues to appreciate and be thankful for all of the continued support he has received during this difficult time.”

Washington cut Guice on Aug. 7 following a domestic violence arrest in a separate matter the same day in Virginia.

Both women told USA Today that Guice assaulted them in their own apartments after nights of heavy drinking. One woman said Guice showed up uninvited to a party she was hosting, then entered her bedroom while she was sleeping and raped her. The other woman, a former LSU tennis player, said Guice raped her when she allowed him into her home after meeting him for the first time at a bar.

The former tennis player’s alleged assault is reportedly documented in a pending lawsuit against the NCAA, criticizing the organization for failing to address athlete sexual violence at its member schools.

No reports were filed in either incident with the Baton Rouge Police Department or campus police.

LSU responded to WAFB’s request for comment on the matter with the following statement:

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling, and supportive measures available.”

Click here to read the full investigation

