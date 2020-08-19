RPSB provides an update on the first week of school

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The second week of school is in session in Rapides Parish and school board Superintendent Jeff Powell has provided an update on how things went during the first week.

Enrollment in virtual and face-to-face learning projects that the school board is working on to improve things for students and teachers and the impact of COVID-19 during the first week are just a few topics. Of course, the impact of COVID-19 was one of the most crucial topics discussed.

RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell shares the impact of COVID-19 during the first week of school. (KALB)

32 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of school. “The 32 students that have tested positive since we’ve been in school are not necessarily students that have tested positive at school or were sent home and got tested,” said Powell. He also stated that it was known well before school began that COVID-19 would be in the schools and that was something that couldn’t be avoided. “As long as it’s in our communities, it’s going to be in our schools,” he said. Powell also showed his appreciation to schools, students, faculty and staff on taking COVID-19 safety precautions seriously.

The school board has decided to make Friday, August 28 a holiday for students. This will be a working day for teachers to give them a chance to connect with families participating in virtual learning and continue strengthening academic programming.

Visit the Rapides Parish School Board website or follow the school board on social media for updates on school and COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.