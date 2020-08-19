Secretary of state’s emergency election plan to be considered by House committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released an emergency election plan as the state approaches November and December elections.

The plan expands early voting but still requires most voters to cast a ballot in-person.

Ardoin says the plan is based on facts, research, and findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), and statements made by the general counsel for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Masks or face coverings are encouraged when casting a ballot. Those not wearing a mask will not be turned away. Disposable masks will be available to voters.

“In accordance with 89 JBE 2020, all election personnel of the secretary of state, clerks of court, registrars of voters, parish boards of election supervisors, early voting commissioners, parish board commissioners, Election Day commissioners, and poll watchers shall abide by the mandatory mask requirements and shall be required to adhere to all CDC and LDH guidelines for social distancing in performance of their duties or legal functions for which they may be allowed to participate in any portion of early voting or election processes and procedures including, but not limited to, ballot preparation and verification procedures, Election Day challenges, poll watching, vote tabulation, etc.”

Louisiana’s current absentee balloting procedure is limited to people 65 or older, members of the military, overseas voters, people who are hospitalized, and people who won’t be in their parish for the election.

There are provisions in place for hospitalized voters.

“Any voter testing positive for COVID-19 during and after early voting but before election day may request an absentee ballot utilizing the ‘hospitalization’ excuse under La. R.S. 18:1303(D)(1). These voters shall be subject to the same absentee application deadline as a hospitalized voter pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1307(D),” the plan states.

The emergency plan proposes that early voting for the Nov. 3 election expand from seven to ten days.

“The extended dates of early voting for the November 3, 2020 election will be Friday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 27, 2020 (excluding Sundays, October 18, 2020, and October 25, 2020). This provides voters three extra days and one and a half hours per day of additional early voting time,” says the plan.

To address concerns about delays in mail processing through the USPS, Ardoin would allow parishes to set up curbside drop-off stations where people can hand their absentee ballots to someone in-person rather than put them in the mail. But parish registrars of voters would decide whether to offer that option.

The plan has to be approved by both houses of the legislature and Governor John Bel Edwards.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.