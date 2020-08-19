Suddenlink representative did not attend Alexandria City Council meeting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The governmental affairs representative for Suddenlink that was supposed to attend the Alexandria City Council meeting on Aug. 18 was unable to attend.

The representative was supposed to talk to the council regarding the issues that residents were having with the company.

Members of the council and the community spoke on the complaints that they have received and also experienced with Suddenlink.

City Attorney David Williams said that although a lack of customer satisfaction is not grounds to terminate the contract with Suddenlink, the administration is trying to still hold them responsible for their service and response time.

“The administration, per authority of the council, has the authority to now look into some federal and state statutes that deal specifically with customer service and the idea is that the citizens aren’t happy with the service, so we want to figure out a way to hold them accountable.”

The council will have to wait to hear from Suddenlink until a representative is available.

