Superintendent Powell gives update on Rapides Parish schools as students begin week two of classes

Students at Alexandria Senior High School for the first day of class in Fall 2020.
Students at Alexandria Senior High School for the first day of class in Fall 2020.(KALB)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish students are now in the second week of classes, and students, parents and faculty are adjusting to all the changes this school year brings.

Superintendent Jeff Powell gave us an update on how the first two weeks have gone. He says that some schools are still working out the kinks, like waiting on internet hotspots in certain areas for students attending virtual classes. There are also some students still waiting to get Chromebooks that are on the way. Powell says according to his newest data, it appears that at least 90 percent of Rapides Parish students enrolled have been active either online or in face-to-face learning over the last week and a half. Powell says he’s thankful for the patience of both educators and parents as everyone navigates the school year.

“We ask the parents and the community to continue to be patient with us and we constantly pray that COVID does not interrupt our teaching and learning. We know that COVID is in our community and we have it in our schools. We’ve had situations that we’ve had to deal with but again like I said I don’t think any superintendent could have imagined it going as smooth as what it has so far.”

Right now Powell says the plan for students to attend schools in a hybrid fashion remains the same, but in future school years once COVID is behind us, the parish may think about reworking the school calendar to provide for a continuous education stream such as a four day school week or year-round learning.

