Use these free online resources to help get back into the workforce

Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Amanda Kitch
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For some of you, going door-to-door at businesses to find new work might not be an option right now. Luckily, there are many online resources to point you in the right direction for rejoining the workforce.

JOB LISTINGS

Since March, Baton Rouge area companies and businesses have taken to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s (BRAC) BR Works page to list job openings. Many of these positions need to be filled immediately due to the demand caused by the pandemic.

Some of the openings on the BR Works page range from cashiers at Curbside and hair stylists at Fantastic Sams to graphic designers at Click Here Digital and nurses at Woman’s Hospital. Scroll through the available positions and click on the company’s name to learn more.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is another resource to browse for workplace opportunities. LWC lists hundreds of openings from across the state. On the site, openings are broken down by industry and career type. You can search for and apply for positions that fit your field.

NETWORK OPPORTUNITIES

Job fairs and networking events are still good places to get your foot in the door with a possible employer.

Facebook may be a convenient place to see events like these, but you can also check for upcoming event listings on the LWC calendar. These events could be completely virtual or in-person.

One upcoming hiring event is set for Monday, Aug. 24 at Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs. The company is currently hiring nationwide and will host the local event from 12 to 6 p.m. Full and part-time jobs are available. Be prepared for an interview on the spot.

RESUME & INTERVIEW HELP

An interview and your resume go hand-in-hand. These elements in the job-hunting process can leave lasting impressions on potential employers.

Business professionals from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) suggest you organize and proofread your resume before you submit it with an application. For more resume advice, click here.

Allow a friend to look over your resume or drop it off with the resume reviewers at HomeworkLA.org. While HomeworkLA provides free, live tutoring help for students, there’s also a career section for adults. Take advantage of services such as interview prep, application help, and resume and cover letter review. Teachers from across the state help you via messaging chat or review your work overnight. They’re available to help you seven days per week from 10 a.m. to midnight.

