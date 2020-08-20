After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: Longest practice thus far

Outdoors in the stifling New Orleans August heat in full pads, the Saints put forth their most intense work of camp. The practice went for nearly an hour and 45 minutes with two team periods. Sean Payton said afterwards he felt the team got better.

Take Two: Defense dominates team periods

During two team periods, it was the defense that shined once again. In the first period Marcus Williams picked off Drew Brees on an overthrown pass. Later in the period, Brees didn’t see Alex Anzalone, who intercepted his pass. Trey Hendrickson recorded a sack on Taysom Hill during the period, and Carl Granderson tackled Dwayne Washington for a loss.

In the second team period, the team worked on third down. Anzalone made nice stop on a throw to Alvin Kamara in the flat. Kamara looked to have space when he made the catch, but Anzalone closed the gap quickly. On the next play, Marshon Lattimore broke up a slant by Michael Thomas.

Later in the period, Craig Robertson blew up a screen to Ty Montgomery. Janoris Jenkins knocked away a Brees pass to Emmanuel Sanders on a go route. David Onyemata sacked Brees twice during the period as well.

Overall, it was a very good day for the defense.

Take Three: Evaluating the quarterbacks

Brees went 6/9 during one-on-ones. His best pass was a go route to Austin Carr, who beat Keith Washington. During team he was not on point, many of those plays were described in take two. However, his best throw came on an over route to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey where he threaded the needle between three defenders. Brees also attempted to connect with Michael Thomas right before the final team period ended, but he was well covered by Marcus Williams and really had no chance to complete it. (There was some chirping after the play between the defenders and Thomas)

Another good one-on-one session for Jameis Winston. He was 6/8 during with nice passes to Deonte Harris and Michael Thomas. However, he once again struggled with his accuracy during the team periods. He missed low on a bootleg throw Harris on a comeback route on the sideline. Later, he underthrew a deep ball to Austin Carr that was broken up by Justin Hardee. During the final team period, he had three straight incompletions. His first one was a poorly thrown ball to Humphrey that was batted down by Hardee. Next, he overthrew Marquez Callaway on a go route by quite a few yards, then he misfired high to Harris on a deep out. Winston’s best throw of the team periods came on a hitch to Juwan Johnson.

Taysom Hill left practice and did not participate in one-on-ones but returned during team where got the fewest reps of any quarterback. His best throw was a deep comeback to Callaway where he was able to get the ball over the outstretched arms of the cornerback. Later, he connected with Ty Montgomery on a wheel route but the ball was underthrown. A better pass would have led to a bigger gain. Instead, Montgomery had to go to the ground to catch the ball.

Take Four: Injury report

Andrus Peat, Anthony Chickillo and Shy Tuttle were not present at practice. Josh Hill did not practice but was doing work off to the side.

Take Five: Other observations

- The buzz around Ty Montgomery is building. It’s easy to envision a player with that kind of versatility flourishing in this system. In addition to the wheel route he caught, he had a nice cutback on a stretch running play.

- Latavius Murray took an interior handoff for a nice gain on the very first play of the team period. In that same period, he took advantage of a gaping hole on the right side of the line for the longest run of the day.

- Bennie Fowler looked very clean in and out of his breaks during the one-on-one session Thursday. He made a nice move on Johnson Bademosi to catch a dig from Brees. He also shined in special teams. During punt coverage he split the double team block as a gunner and later downed a punt inside the ten.

- Lattimore has been very consistent in all three practices.

- In the rollout incompletion from Winston described in take three, Mario Edwards had a great pass rush.

