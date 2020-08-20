American Airlines suspending service to Lake Charles in October

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - American Airlines is suspending flights to and from Lake Charles in October.

The airline announced Thursday morning that it is suspending service to 15 markets “as a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.”

The suspensions will be effective Oct. 7 and are currently only in place through Nov. 3.

American said the decision is the first step in evaluating its network and plans for additional schedule changes.

American will release its updated November schedule by late September.

Service suspended to 15 cities:

· Del Rio, Texas (DRT)

· Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ)

· Florence, S.C. (FLO)

· Greenville, N.C. (PGV)

· Huntington, W.Va. (HTS)

· Joplin, Mo. (JLN)

· Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Mich. (AZO)

· Lake Charles, La. (LCH)

· New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

· New Windsor, N.Y. (SWF)

· Roswell, N.M. (ROW)

· Sioux City, Iowa (SUX)

· Springfield, Ill. (SPI)

· Stillwater, Okla. (SWO)

· Williamsport, Pa. (IPT)

