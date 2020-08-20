Avoyelles Parish buses cleaned, ready for school

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Bus drivers are faced with more challenges this school year because of the pandemic.

Aside from getting students on and off the bus safely, they have extra guidelines to follow and additional daily tasks, like sanitizing their buses in between each load.

The Avoyelles Parish School Board partnered with TPG Environmental Services to deep clean over 100 buses in the parish, free of charge, before school starts. “It’s a moral and spiritual obligation of ours to be a part of these community services to ensure the well-being and the health and safety of all our students, teachers as well as the staff,” said TPG’s CEO, Marshall Pierite.

Buses lined up at Bunkie High School as technicians with TPG cleaned inside the buses, focusing on high touch areas. After each bus was cleaned a “CLEAN” certificate was placed in the bus and drivers were treated to snacks, drinks and some small gifts before driving away. “It’s an extra added layer of protection for both our drivers and our students who will begin riding the buses next week,” said Avoyelles Parish Transportation Supervisor Brent Whiddon.

Whiddon also said that bus drivers were recently provided rosters during a four-hour in-service. Using those rosters, they were able to make seating charts for students who will be riding the bus to ensure that they’re in compliance with Phase 2 guidelines.

