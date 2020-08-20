Bishop Robert Marshall Jr. becomes 13th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Reverend Robert Marshall Jr. was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop at the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

Bishop-elect Marshall will succeed Bishop David Talley, who now serves as the Bishop of the Diocese of Memphis.

Bishop Marshall was ordained to the priesthood on June 10, 2000.

At the end of the service, the newly elected Bishop explained how he hopes to bring more people together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are called to bring the healing message of Jesus Christ to bring the joy and hope of salvation to a lost and troubled world. We cannot know exactly how we will do that in a post-pandemic world. Undoubtedly some combination between in-person, live streaming, and social media Catechist by the renewed invitation to the healing power of sacraments and especially to a privileged encounter with Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Marshall.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service was not open to the public however, priests from the Diocese of Alexandria and family members were able to attend.

