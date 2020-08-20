Crossroads Soccer Assoc. working on plan to return to Johnny Downs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The president of the Crossroads Soccer Association, the group that utilizes the soccer fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria, says they’re working to create a plan to get kids back to playing there.
The Crossroads Soccer Association has been sidelined since the December tornado seriously damaged Johnny Downs. While the City is still awaiting on the insurance adjuster for the money to reconstruct the complex, and discussions about upgrades to the facility, the soccer fields could be the first to be re-opened.
At the city council meeting earlier this week, Mayor Jeff Hall said that he wants to start with the soccer fields while waiting for the insurance settlement. He said that’s because the damage to those fields is minimal, with the exception of the lights.
News Channel 5 received a statement from the president of the Crossroads Soccer Association, Martin Iddon.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.