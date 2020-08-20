Gov. Edwards to address state’s coronavirus response at 2:30 p.m.

(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to give updates on COVID-19 in Louisiana on Thursday, August 20 at 2:30 p.m.

KALB will stream the event live on Facebook and on this page.

Earlier this week, state health officials reported small successes in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Daily case counts are down this week compared to last week.

