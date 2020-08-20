Grand Theatre in Alexandria reopening on August 28

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grand Theatre in Alexandria has announced that it will be reopening its doors to audiences on August 28. The Grand posted a status update on its Facebook page on Wednesday, August 19:

Moviegoers are asked to wear a mask while they are in the lobby, concession stand area, corridors, and in the restrooms. Floors will be marked with stickers to help guide patrons around the premises and make sure proper distance is maintained. Once they are in their screening, visitors can remove their masks as the auditoriums will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and capacity limits. See the link below for more on seating.

Guests can preorder both their tickets and concessions online using the Grand & Amstar App. The theatre is also waiving all online ticketing fees until September 30, 2020.

“At the Grand Theatres and Amstar Cinemas, we have implemented significant measures to help ensure our guests and employees feel comfortable and safe at our theatres. We will be adhering to all CDC, state and local government guidance with respect to safety protocols and occupancy. We remain focused on providing a clean and healthy visit to our theatres for our guests and employees. We are always available to address questions and concerns. We look forward to seeing you at the movies.”

According to the Grand’s website, the first scheduled release will “The New Mutants” on August 28 at 3:30 p.m.

