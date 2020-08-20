Advertisement

Grand Theatre in Alexandria reopening on August 28

The big-screen experience returns to Cenla
The Grand Theatre in Alexandria.
The Grand Theatre in Alexandria.
By Austin Sober
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grand Theatre in Alexandria has announced that it will be reopening its doors to audiences on August 28. The Grand posted a status update on its Facebook page on Wednesday, August 19:

We have been hard at work making the movies a safe and enjoyable place for you to return. Here is what we have planned: https://thegrandtheatre.com/reopening

Posted by The Grand Theatre on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Moviegoers are asked to wear a mask while they are in the lobby, concession stand area, corridors, and in the restrooms. Floors will be marked with stickers to help guide patrons around the premises and make sure proper distance is maintained. Once they are in their screening, visitors can remove their masks as the auditoriums will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and capacity limits. See the link below for more on seating.

Guests can preorder both their tickets and concessions online using the Grand & Amstar App. The theatre is also waiving all online ticketing fees until September 30, 2020.

“At the Grand Theatres and Amstar Cinemas, we have implemented significant measures to help ensure our guests and employees feel comfortable and safe at our theatres. We will be adhering to all CDC, state and local government guidance with respect to safety protocols and occupancy. We remain focused on providing a clean and healthy visit to our theatres for our guests and employees. We are always available to address questions and concerns. We look forward to seeing you at the movies.”

Grand Theatres and Amstar Cinemas

According to the Grand’s website, the first scheduled release will “The New Mutants” on August 28 at 3:30 p.m.

For more on how the Grand is adhering to safety guidelines, click here.

Phone: (318) 448-7108

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

When will the North 16th Street bridge be replaced, after years of being out of service? The issue came up again at the August 18 Alexandria City Council meeting. Residents are frustrated with the bridge still not being repaired. It's been five years since the bridge closed.

