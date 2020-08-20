Grant Parish teacher wins state public interest fellowship award

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Jessica Borland is using her success to help other teachers. Borland won the Louisiana Department of Education’s Public Interest Fellowship Award. As the 2020 State Elementary Teacher of the Year, she was eligible to receive the recent award.

It gives her a grant to fund an education initiative of her choice. She chose to create a program called ’New Teacher Academy: Lead for Success'. It supports leading teachers, mentoring new teachers, allowing for growth and professional development.

“I was a new teacher stepping freshly into a classroom, and I just couldn’t have done it without all of the help and all of the support from our parish,” Borland said. “My hope is that every teacher can get that kind of support, and we can just help grow teachers and keep teachers here in our parish.”

Borland explained, “It will help increase student achievement to make sure that we have effective teachers in all of our classrooms with them. I think that’s a blessing for all of us.”

Borland said parish administrators have played an important role in her career.

“I’m very proud of all of our staff, that we have a culture of professional development in this parish, and this just continues that and I’m very proud of her,” Grant Parish Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said.

South Grant Elementary School’s Principal Shana Delrie is excited to have her teacher receive the award.

“Jessica represents so many of our teachers here in Grant Parish and across our state really who are working hard every day, and they are so passionate about their profession and wanting to improve their craft,” Delrie said.

Borland encourages all teachers to never give up. She has been a Grant Parish educator for more than 13 years.

