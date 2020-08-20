Advertisement

Hearing to be held in Archdiocese of New Orleans bankruptcy case

The Archdiocese of New Orleans
The Archdiocese of New Orleans
By Rilwan Balogun
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans is set to attend a hearing Thursday morning in their bankruptcy case. 

Alleged victims of church sex abuse are trying to get a bankruptcy judge to dismiss an effort by the archdiocese to declare bankruptcy. They believe the federal bankruptcy action would limit victims’ efforts to recover damages. 

“The church is in a difficult position. Every Sunday they display the gold chalices in churches across the archdiocese. We look at the big buildings, we put the money in the baskets, we know about everything they have and for them to come in and poor mouth it may be a little difficult. That’s what these hearings are about. The plaintiffs want to get as much of that out as possible and in front of the judge but in a bigger picture in front of the people who may get a chance to decide if it goes back to the state court,” says FOX 8 Legal Analysts Joe Raspanti. 

