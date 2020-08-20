Advertisement

Local businesses cook lunch for CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital employees

The Carpenter Network provided hot dogs and hamburgers to the entire hospital's staff
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two local businesses gave back to Cenla health care heroes on Thursday, August 20. The Carpenter Health Network - including St. Joseph Hospice and STAT Home Health - cooked up hot dogs and hamburgers on the grounds of CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital for the entire hospital staff. Organizers say they wanted to give back to the health care workers who have been working harder than ever over the last several months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re here to support them and tell them thank you very much. Cabrini has been in our community for such a long time and such a great supporter of so many events” says George Hardy with STAT Home Health.

“These are the heroes. The heroes that come to work every day and brave the COVID-19 crisis that we’re in,” adds Richard Oates with STAT Home Health.

“All the health care workers are important, from the office staff to our CNA to our nurses to our medical directors and to all the medical personnel that are involved in keeping the hospital operating,” says Jessica Ardoin with St. Joseph Hospice.

Organizers say they expected to serve just under 1,000 lunches.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bishop Robert Marshall Jr. becomes 13th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Alexandria

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Reverend Robert Marshall Jr. was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop at the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

News

Local businesses cook lunch for CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Two local businesses gave back to Cenla health care workers on Thursday, August 20.

Education

Avoyelles Parish buses cleaned, ready for school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Avoyelles Parish School Board partnered with TPG Environmental Services to deep clean over 100 buses before school starts in the Parish.

News

Back-to-school bus parade in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It has been a challenging year for bus drivers with the pandemic. But, drivers in Avoyelles Parish got a little help today from the community.

Latest News

News

Crossroads Soccer Assoc. working on plan to return to Johnny Downs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The president of Crossroads Soccer - the group that utilizes the soccer fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex - says they're working to create a plan now to get kids back to playing there.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Interview: Dr. Paul Coreil - Chancellor of LSUA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
For a look at higher education during the pandemic, LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil shares how the campus has been operating.

News

Interview: Vernon Parish Superintendent James Williams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Vernon Parish Superintendent James Williams breaks down how the parish is handling school so far in the world of COVID-19.

News

Sen. Bill Cassidy has COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he has the coronavirus.

News

State Public Fellowship Award in Grant Parish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A South Grant Elementary teacher is using her success to help other teachers.