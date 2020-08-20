Local businesses cook lunch for CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital employees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two local businesses gave back to Cenla health care heroes on Thursday, August 20. The Carpenter Health Network - including St. Joseph Hospice and STAT Home Health - cooked up hot dogs and hamburgers on the grounds of CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital for the entire hospital staff. Organizers say they wanted to give back to the health care workers who have been working harder than ever over the last several months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re here to support them and tell them thank you very much. Cabrini has been in our community for such a long time and such a great supporter of so many events” says George Hardy with STAT Home Health.

“These are the heroes. The heroes that come to work every day and brave the COVID-19 crisis that we’re in,” adds Richard Oates with STAT Home Health.

“All the health care workers are important, from the office staff to our CNA to our nurses to our medical directors and to all the medical personnel that are involved in keeping the hospital operating,” says Jessica Ardoin with St. Joseph Hospice.

Organizers say they expected to serve just under 1,000 lunches.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.