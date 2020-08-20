Many looks to tend to unfinished business

MANY, La. (KALB) - “I felt a pain that I never felt before,” senior quarterback Zequarrius Rhone said. “That was the worst pain I ever felt.”

The Many Tigers 2019 season ended in heartbreak as they watched the Ferriday Trojans raise the Class 2A State Championship. They’re now using that as motivation for their slogan for 2020: unfinished business.

"It's about the Superdome and winning state championships," head coach Jess Curtis said. "That's going to be our standard every year."

The last title the Tigers won came in 2014 against the Kinder Yellow Jackets. Their sights are set on making it back and finishing the job.

Leading the Tigers are three seniors that are talented in their own way.

Running back Terrence Williams returns for his final season. Last year, he rushed for more than 1,900 yards and 35 touchdowns. The 6′2, 225-pounder worked out at his home gym during quarantine to prepare for a title run.

"We're just trying to do a little bit more in everything that we do," Williams said. "When we finally get to that stage (state championship) we'll be able to show everybody that we're the best."

Handing him the ball is quarterback Zequarrius "Cadillac" Rhone. He totaled 1,300 yards of total offense. The ULM commit has used last year's loss as motivation.

“We have the fuel from last year,” Rhone said. “We have a lot of young talent, great leadership, and we’re focused on one goal of winning a championship.”

Clearing paths for Rhone and Williams is senior offensive lineman Jaden Jones. As an underclassman, he had to learn the steps of championship football. Now, he’s grown into a role as a starter.

“I’m willing and ready to take any steps,” Jones. “I know it’s going to start with baby steps and learning all the new things. Whenever we get rolling, we’re going to keep going to get all the way there.”

The Tigers started 2019 with an 0-3 record and then rattled off 11 straight wins, which gave them a blueprint of what it takes to get to the dome. Now, it’s about finishing the job.

“I just think we have a great opportunity to go down there and complete our new mantra which is ‘unfinished business’,” Curtis said.

