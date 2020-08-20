Advertisement

Natchitoches police make arrest in Allen Street shooting

DeAndre Butler
DeAndre Butler(Natchitoches Police Department)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday, August 18 on Allen Street.

NPD says officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area around 3:43 p.m. Upon arrival, NPD says officers were notified by the victim that a vehicle with two suspects began to shoot at her while she was in her driveway. NPD states that DeAndre Butler, 21, and a 15-year-old were identified as the two suspects.

Butler was arrested and charged with principle to attempted second-degree murder. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

If you have additional information regarding this investigation please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858Remember: all information given shall remain confidential.  

