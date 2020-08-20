Advertisement

Netflix announces cast for ‘Pinocchio’ animated musical film

(AP Images)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - The cast for Netflix’s new “Pinocchio” film has been chosen.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that newcomer Gregory Mann will assume the title role along with Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto.

Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro will direct the stop-motion animated musical. Other cast members include Oscar winners Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett.

“Pinocchio” will be based on Carlo Collodi’s tale. The musical will follow the journey of a wooden boy who is magically brought life by a puppet-maker’s wish.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Natchitoches police make arrest in Allen Street shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday, August 18 on Allen Street.

Entertainment

Grand Theatre in Alexandria reopening on August 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Sober
The Grand Theatre says the big screen experience is returning to Cenla!

News

North 16th Street Bridge in Alexandria still closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
When will the North 16th Street bridge be replaced, after years of being out of service? The issue came up again at the August 18 Alexandria City Council meeting. Residents are frustrated with the bridge still not being repaired. It’s been five years since the bridge closed.

News

North 16th Street Bridge in Alexandria still closed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
When will the North 16th Street Bridge in Alexandria be replaced, after years of being out of service? The issue came up again at last night's Alexandria City Council meeting.

Latest News

News

What's going down at Johnny Downs?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Will the Johnny Downs Sports Complex be repaired after getting destroyed by a tornado last December? It has been a big topic of discussion at city council lately. KALB’s Dylan Domangue breaks down the latest.

News

Suddenlink spokesperson ‘couldn’t make it’ to Alexandria City Council meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Rapides Parish Police Jury and State Representative Mike Johnson seek to improve the area’s Suddenlink services.

News

Military HWY. overpass removal update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
When will the overpass removal on U.S. 165, better known as Military Highway in Pineville, be completed? The overpass was closed back in November 2019 due to poor conditions.

News

A silver lining: Pandemic leaves more spare time for people to explore music

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Some people are using the extra time spent at home during the pandemic to explore music and even start music lessons.

News

Pandemic brings pros and cons for music industry

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes to our world over the last few months. Some of them bad, but others...maybe even positive.

News

City of Pineville, DOTD provide updates on Military Hwy overpass removal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock
When will the project be completed?