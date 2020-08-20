Advertisement

Nielsen says 22.8 million watched Democratic convention’s third night

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) - The Nielsen company says 22.8 million people watched the third night of the Democrats’ virtual convention on television.

Wednesday’s production featured speeches by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

The four-night event concludes Thursday with presidential nominee Joe Biden’s speech, and Republicans will nominate President Donald Trump for a second term next week.

The third-night viewership numbers represent a small drop from the 24.4 million who watched the same night of Hillary Clinton’s nominating convention four years ago.

Nielsen says 19.7 million people watched the convention’s first night Monday, and 19.2 million watched Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bishop Robert Marshall Jr. becomes 13th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Alexandria

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Bishop Robert Marshall Jr. becomes 13th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Alexandria.

News

Crossroads Soccer Assoc. working on plan to return to Johnny Downs

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The president of Crossroads Soccer - the group that utilizes the soccer fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex - says they're working to create a plan now to get kids back to playing there.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

National

The post-convention fate for the Bernie Sanders agenda

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Interview: Dr. Paul Coreil - Chancellor of LSUA

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
For a look at higher education during the pandemic, LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil shares how the campus has been operating.

News

Interview: Vernon Parish Superintendent James Williams

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Vernon Parish Superintendent James Williams breaks down how the parish is handling school so far in the world of COVID-19.

National Politics

Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

National Politics

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on Nov. 3, is experiencing "mild symptoms that began this morning," from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

National Politics

Trump's former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged with fraud

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Steve Bannon is charged with fraud in a border wall campaign.