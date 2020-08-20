Advertisement

Peaches linked to salmonella outbreak in 9 states

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident that has left more than 60 people sickened.
The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident that has left more than 60 people sickened.(CNN)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Tainted peaches could be the cause of a salmonella outbreak in nine states.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident, that has left more than 60 people sickened.

The bagged peaches were reportedly sold under the Wawona brand name at Aldi stores in 16 states, starting in June.

The grocery store chain has recalled the peaches in the states affected and the FDA is urging anyone who bought the peaches to throw them out.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lightning blitz keeps wildfires raging across California

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged through Northern California again on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled with steep terrain and blistering heat.

National

Florida Keys to release modified mosquitoes to fight illness

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan is to release millions of male, genetically-altered mosquitoes to mate with females that would render any offspring unable to survive — thus reducing the population of the insects that transmit disease, in theory.

National

Idaho delegate Deborah Silver unpacks state delegation goodie bag

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Crossroads Soccer Assoc. working on plan to return to Johnny Downs

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Buford and Dylan Domangue
The president of the Crossroads Soccer Association, the group that utilizes the soccer fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria, says they’re working to create a plan to get kids back to playing there.

Latest News

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus

Parents, athletes rally for fall sports at schools in Kan.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Parents and students in Kansas want to keep school sports.

VOD Recordings

Tim Williford

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tim Williford with the Salvation Army talks about the donation of face masks for Alexandria's homeless community.

VOD Recordings

Dr. Rick Brewer

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dr. Rick Brewer reflects on a new book that was released on the life and legacy of legendary Louisiana College coach/athletic director, Billy Allgood.

National Politics

Trump calls Bannon's arrest 'sad,' said he hasn't dealt with him recently

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|

VOD Recordings

Wes Gralapp

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, focuses on hit-and-run accidents during his weekly Neblett, Beard and Arsenault Legal Difference segment.