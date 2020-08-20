Protest held outside capitol over visitation policies at nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Governor John Bel Edwards was holding his coronavirus response briefing at the capitol Thursday, Aug. 20, some protesters were lined up outside.

They were protesting because it has now been five months since some nursing homes stopped allowing visitors, making it hard for those residents inside to see their families. The protesters say they’re angry with nursing home policies while schools are moving forward with plans to reopen.

“If children can start school, if people can shop, if they can eat at restaurants, we should be able to go visit our loved ones in a nursing home. We will abide by any restrictions, you know, just let us hug our loved ones,” said one woman out protesting.

Keep in mind, nursing home residents are particularly at risk for COVID-19 since most are elderly and have preexisting conditions.

