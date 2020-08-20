REPORT: NFL bans cheerleaders, mascots, reporters, and others from sideline for 2020 season

(WAFB) - There are going to be some emptier than normal sidelines for NFL games this season, as the league will reportedly limit the number of people with field access for 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

CBSSports.com reported a memo obtained by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones , which was sent out Tuesday, August 18, informed all 32 teams that on-field entertainment - like cheerleaders, mascots, and flag runners, along with television and radio sideline reporters, won’t be permitted this season.

Special fans, guests, and non-essential team and league staff are also reportedly included in the banned groups.

As far as who IS allowed on the sidelines, the report indicated players, officials, and television network essential employees will be given access. The report explained each broadcast network will be allowed to have up to 46 employees on the field for each game and up to six employees from NFL Films will also be allowed on the sidelines.

The report added each team will also be able to designate two employees who will be allowed on to the field for club media purposes and NFL owners will be allowed down to field level while their team is playing.

The main reason for the sideline bans is so the league can limit player exposure to the virus, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.