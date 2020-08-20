Russo: ‘We’ll continue to work hard, and the results will come’

Leesville, LA (KALB) - The last time Pickering made a playoff appearance was in 2016. After that playoff run, the Red Devils had three consecutive losing seasons.

Now, they are working daily and hoping for different results.

“We aren’t looking at how long it’s been since we made it to the playoffs,” head coach Ryan Russo said. “We’re just excited and appreciative to be playing this season.”

Since 2016, the Red Devils have struggled with the depth on their roster. They haven’t been able to have more than 50, which forces most of their players to play on both sides of the ball.

This has allowed first and second-year athletes to take on roles they wouldn’t expect to do so soon. For example, sophomore quarterback Marlon Freeney was forced to step in his freshman year after their previous quarterback went out with an injury.

“When one guy goes down, you basically lose two positions,” Russo said. ”You have to be able to develop the younger players and get them ready because you never know when they are going to have to step in and be a key member for you.”

Sophomore QB @FreeneyMarlon for @PHSRedDevils says he’s excited to step up as QB1.



Catch the full preview of their season tonight at 10! pic.twitter.com/cSKzALCSnc — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) August 19, 2020

“I’m very excited, but I still have a lot of work to put in,” sophomore quarterback Marlon Freeney said. “We have so much more to work on as a team.”

“He has a lot of raw talent,” Russo said. “We are trying to develop him into a good high school quarterback, and he has the work ethic to do it.”

Freeney will have a dynamic receiving core to air it out to. The receivers include Evan Fernandez, DeShawn Jackson, Anthony Matthews, Deon Street and Christopher Wooten.

“I’m expecting a lot of touchdowns for me as far as offense,” wide receiver and free safety Evan Fernandez said. “We are definitely going to be better than last year because we have so many additions.”

“They can be really good,” Russo said. “We have days out here where it’s very exciting to watch them.”

This off-season has been full of long days for Pickering. They plan to take it day by day before planning the number of wins they’ll have this season.

“We have been taking it day by day,” Russo said. “If we continue to do what we’re doing, the results will take care of itself.”

