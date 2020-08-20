Advertisement

Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives with his wife Laura at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives with his wife Laura at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press statement, Cassidy was notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus. Cassidy was tested Thursday and received a positive result. According to the statement, Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy in the statement.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.