Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Courtesy: Bill Cassidy
Courtesy: Bill Cassidy(KNOE)
By KALB
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KALB) - The Office of Senator Bill Cassidy has announced that the senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cassidy was notified Wednesday night that he was exposed to an individual with the virus and received a positive test result on Thursday. He has been in contact with his physician and is adhering to all CDC recommendations, which includes quarantining for 14 days. Cassidy has also notified those who have been in close contact with him.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said.

