Alexandria prepares for potential tropical weather

The following information was released by the City of Alexandria on Friday, August 21:

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Workers with the City of Alexandria are actively preparing for the possibility of high winds and heavy rain next week from a potential Tropical Storm, which would be named Marco, currently projected to make landfall in the vicinity of the Texas-Louisiana border Tuesday.

National Weather Service forecasts indicate Alexandria could get heavy rain from the storm Tuesday and Wednesday as well as wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour, with wind activity expected to start increasing Monday night. In preparation, city workers are working to clear storm drains and pick up tree debris ahead of the storm. City water pumps have been inspected and utility crews are on alert to respond to any power outages or utility service interruptions.

“The projected path of the storm closest to us is similar to Tropical Storm Cristobal in June, and our hope is that again we just see some rain and a little bit of wind,” said Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “The storm is still a long way out and a lot can change. It could become a hurricane and the track could bring it closer our way, and we need to plan accordingly. And there is a second storm, Tropical Storm Laura, that is expected to impact the Florida panhandle as a hurricane next Wednesday. Residents need to be watching the weather forecasts and start making the proper preparations now by securing loose items around houses that could be blown in the wind, making sure you have working flashlights, making sure cell phone batteries are charged and that you have a way to monitor weather conditions so you are ready to react if an emergency arises.”

Utility System Director Michael Marcotte reminds residents that shelter procedures will be very different due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing requirements. “Sheltering this season will not look like it has in the past,” Marcotte said. “As part of their preparations, residents who live in vulnerable areas, particularly those in mobile homes and in low-lying flood-prone areas, should consider making arrangements for sheltering through a friend or relative as part of their personal plan.”

Marcotte also reminds residents that if power outages occur as a result of the storm, customers may report outages online through the AlexConnects app or by calling (318) 473-1301. Downed wires, poles, and other equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Residents are also reminded to avoid downed lines as they may still be energized. Residents are also encouraged to exercise caution while driving as crews and equipment are clearing debris and making repairs along many roads throughout the city.

The Mayor’s Office will provide updates on the Alexandria City Government Facebook page as well as the city website at www.cityofalexandriala.com.

