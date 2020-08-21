Advertisement

Carol Burnett seeks to be guardian of teen grandson

FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.
FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett is seeking to become the legal guardian of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse.

The 87-year-old television comedy legend and her husband, Brian Miller, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton's son Dylan.

“Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson,” Burnett said in a statement.

“Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another. We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur.”

Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of Burnett's three children, all of them daughters with Burnett's second husband, TV producer Joe Hamilton. Burnett has been married to Miller, a musician, since 2001.

An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Erin Hamilton was not immediately returned.

Another of Burnett’s daughters, actor and writer Carrie Hamilton, spoke publicly about her own struggles with addiction, and her subsequent sobriety. She died of cancer at age 38 in 2002.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

At least 3 people killed in Northern California wildfires

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged through Northern California again on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled with steep terrain and blistering heat.

National Politics

Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

Latest News

News

Bishop Robert Marshall Jr. becomes 13th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Alexandria

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Reverend Robert Marshall Jr. was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop at the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

National

Live: Democratic National Convention Day 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

News

Local businesses cook lunch for CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two local businesses gave back to Cenla health care workers on Thursday, August 20.

National Politics

LIVE: Biden speaks at the Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination in a speech at the DNC.

Education

Avoyelles Parish buses cleaned, ready for school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Avoyelles Parish School Board partnered with TPG Environmental Services to deep clean over 100 buses before school starts in the Parish.