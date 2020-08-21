Advertisement

Citations will be given out again for expired inspection stickers

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Traffic citations will be given out once again for drivers with expired driver’s licenses, tags, and inspection stickers.

Louisiana DMV offices closed down for a short period of time due to precautions when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. Drivers weren’t able to renew their tags and licenses while the offices were closed to the public. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards allowed extensions for expires driver’s licenses, tags, and inspection stickers.

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King says that since the DMV offices are now open to the public again, the police are starting to give out traffic citations.

“I’m not going to speak for other agencies on what they’re doing as far as traffic enforcement, but we didn’t change anything other than when the governor did that. If it’s a traffic violation, could you get pulled over and get a ticket for it? Certainly would,” said King.

In Rapides Parish, a traffic violation can cost around two hundred dollars, but the price of the citations depends on the city and parish that it was given in.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Cenla teacher using rescued bearded dragon to help students adjust to this year’s changes, learn life lessons

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A Cenla teacher is using a rescued bearded dragon to help students cope with this school year's challenges.

News

Life lessons with Newman the Lizard

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
This year has been full of ups and downs and lots of change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sometimes change can be a good thing…even in 2020.

News

Renew expired inspection stickers, tags, and license

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
If you have an expired inspection sticker on your vehicle, you can still get a ticket for it.

News

Move in day over at LSUA

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Students have started moving in on campus at LSUA. But with COVID-19 restrictions, the move-in process is a little different this time around.

Latest News

News

New warden named at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has a new warden.

News

A look at Cenla tropical preparations

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Sonya Wiley-Gremillion, the director of the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, shares how Central Louisiana is preparing for tropical weather.

Crime

UPDATE: Both suspects arrested in Allen Street shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Both suspects have been arrested.

News

Marcus Myers named new warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has a new warden.

VOD Recordings

Charity King

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Charity King. The local author talks about her first book, "Maddy's Peace".

VOD Recordings

Jeff Powell

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rapides Parish School Superintendent, Jeff Powell, discusses the start of the school year.