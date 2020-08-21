Citations will be given out again for expired inspection stickers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Traffic citations will be given out once again for drivers with expired driver’s licenses, tags, and inspection stickers.

Louisiana DMV offices closed down for a short period of time due to precautions when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. Drivers weren’t able to renew their tags and licenses while the offices were closed to the public. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards allowed extensions for expires driver’s licenses, tags, and inspection stickers.

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King says that since the DMV offices are now open to the public again, the police are starting to give out traffic citations.

“I’m not going to speak for other agencies on what they’re doing as far as traffic enforcement, but we didn’t change anything other than when the governor did that. If it’s a traffic violation, could you get pulled over and get a ticket for it? Certainly would,” said King.

In Rapides Parish, a traffic violation can cost around two hundred dollars, but the price of the citations depends on the city and parish that it was given in.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.