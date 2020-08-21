Advertisement

Cleco encourages customers to prepare for tropical storms

Sign outside of the Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana
Sign outside of the Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana(KALB)
By Jennifer Cahill
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The following information was provided by Cleco on Friday, August 21:

PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco is closely monitoring two tropical weather systems entering the Gulf of Mexico that are predicted to make landfall in parts of Cleco’s service territory early next week.

“Cleco is closely monitoring Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “While the exact path of these storms has not yet been determined, Cleco crews and equipment are on alert and ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well.”

We encourage our customers to:

  • Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need for an outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.
  • Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.
  • Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.
  • Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate in an enclosed space like a garage.
  • If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.
  • Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

