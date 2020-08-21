Domestic violence suspect from Deville arrested in Colorado

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was arrested in Colorado on domestic abuse battery charges.

RPSO had developed Russell Joseph Riggs, 38, as a suspect in a domestic abuse investigation than began on July 31. Warrants were obtained for his arrest in reference to domestic abuse battery by strangulation and domestic abuse battery.

While attempting to locate Riggs, deputies assigned to RPSO Fugitive Warrants Unit received information that Riggs had fled the state to avoid apprehension and was in an area near Brighton, Colorado. On August 17, Riggs was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office without incident. Riggs is currently being held in Colorado awaiting extradition back to Rapides Parish.

“Domestic violence goes unreported so often the victim feels isolated and alone,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Please know that there are resources out there to help victims of Domestic Violence, such as the Family Justice Center located in Pineville. We need to break the silence of domestic violence. I would also like to commend our detectives and our warrant unit for their persistence in locating this suspect and a special thanks to the Adams County Colorado Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in effecting this arrest.”

The Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana is an innovative organization of dedicated agencies working together to provide critical services to survivors of family violence, domestic abuse, and sexual assault, all under one roof. They are located at 220 Hospital Blvd., Pineville. To speak to a staff member, you may call 318-448-0884.

