‘IF’ fans are allowed in Tiger Stadium, a plan could be released in 10-12 days, La. gov. says

LSU's Tiger Stadium
LSU's Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Half of the universities in the SEC have released formal plans to reduce fan capacity in football stadiums for the fall and although LSU remains undecided on the matter, the decision and plan are coming soon, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

During his biweekly news conference on Thursday, August 20, Edwards was asked about the issue. He said he had a very good meeting with LSU officials, including some of those in the athletic department. He explained LSU has not yet unveiled a formal plan but representatives informed him of what they are considering implementing to adhere to CDC guidelines.

Edwards added the plan for LSU’s first home game on September 26 must be approved about two or three weeks before kickoff. A decision on LSU stadium capacity is expected within the next 10 to 12 days, according to the governor.

Under the current guidelines, fans are not allowed in stadiums while the state is still in Phase 2 and “limited” capacity in Phase 3 but the ultimate decision is up to the governor.

CBSSports.com reported on the current plans for each school in the SEC. Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt are also still undecided.

