Kinder community helps victims of two-house fire

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - A fire in Kinder has damaged two homes.

According to Kinder Police Chief Paul Courville, on Wednesday night, a home in the 1600 block of Lurton Avenue caught fire. The fire began at 6:20 p.m. and crews were at the scene until 9:15.

The fire then spread to a neighboring house that received heavy damage.

Jerry Nevils had lived in the neighboring home for the past forty years.

“I was hoping I’d be here a lot longer, but it’d be alright,” Nevils said. “Well, you know it’s pretty well burnt up. Like I said, it’s kind of hard to explain, kind of like telling Vietnam stories, it’s not easy.”

Nevils is a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the Army and Marine Corp.

“It kind of reminds me of being in Vietnam, only thing there was napalm,” Nevils said. “You throw napalm in this smell, it’s something you never forget.”

Kinder Fire Chief, Blake LaGrue told KPLC, a fire started with a generator at the home and spread to the neighboring house where Nevils lives, damaging about 70 percent of the home.

Nevils is making the best of the situation.

“It’s hard, but you just got to go through it, go through it, work it out,” Nevils said. “I’m a survivor so I do a lot in my life. Anybody that can survive the summer of ’67 up in Con Thien, Vietnam, you a survivor.”

There are donation spots for the two families.

Michael and Lacey:

For Michael: Shirt: Med to Large, Pant: 30/32, Shoes: 9 1/2

For Lacey: Shirt: Small, Pants:00-1, Shoes: 7.5

Collection spots for them: 320 N 13th St. or 12518 Hwy 190 Kinder

For Jerry Nevils and his family, American Legion Post 244 is hosting donations.

For Jerry: Shirt: XL, Pants: 40 waist

For Gail: Shirt: XL, Pants: Misses Size 12, Shoes: 9.5

For their son: Shirt: XL, Pants: 33 waist, 34 length, Shoes: Men’s 8/Size 12

Collection spot: Kinder American Legion Hall (201 N 9th St).

