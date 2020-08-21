Advertisement

Kinder community helps victims of two-house fire

Kinder fire destroys two homes
Kinder fire destroys two homes(KPLC)
By Caroline Habetz and Rania Kaur
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - A fire in Kinder has damaged two homes.

According to Kinder Police Chief Paul Courville, on Wednesday night, a home in the 1600 block of Lurton Avenue caught fire. The fire began at 6:20 p.m. and crews were at the scene until 9:15.

The fire then spread to a neighboring house that received heavy damage.

Jerry Nevils had lived in the neighboring home for the past forty years.

“I was hoping I’d be here a lot longer, but it’d be alright,” Nevils said. “Well, you know it’s pretty well burnt up. Like I said, it’s kind of hard to explain, kind of like telling Vietnam stories, it’s not easy.”

Nevils is a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the Army and Marine Corp.

“It kind of reminds me of being in Vietnam, only thing there was napalm,” Nevils said. “You throw napalm in this smell, it’s something you never forget.”

Kinder Fire Chief, Blake LaGrue told KPLC, a fire started with a generator at the home and spread to the neighboring house where Nevils lives, damaging about 70 percent of the home.

Nevils is making the best of the situation.

“It’s hard, but you just got to go through it, go through it, work it out,” Nevils said. “I’m a survivor so I do a lot in my life. Anybody that can survive the summer of ’67 up in Con Thien, Vietnam, you a survivor.”

There are donation spots for the two families.

Michael and Lacey:

For Michael: Shirt: Med to Large, Pant: 30/32, Shoes: 9 1/2

For Lacey: Shirt: Small, Pants:00-1, Shoes: 7.5

Collection spots for them: 320 N 13th St. or 12518 Hwy 190 Kinder

For Jerry Nevils and his family, American Legion Post 244 is hosting donations.

For Jerry: Shirt: XL, Pants: 40 waist

For Gail: Shirt: XL, Pants: Misses Size 12, Shoes: 9.5

For their son: Shirt: XL, Pants: 33 waist, 34 length, Shoes: Men’s 8/Size 12

Collection spot: Kinder American Legion Hall (201 N 9th St).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

State

Additional SNAP benefits expected to hit EBT cards on Aug. 21

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB staff
The following information was provided by the Department of Children and Family Services.

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday's forecast to wrap up the week calls for low rain chances and very warm temperatures! The latest on the busy tropics here as well.

Latest News

Pro Sports

‘IF’ fans are allowed in Tiger Stadium, a plan could be released in 10-12 days, La. gov. says

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
Although LSU remains undecided on fan capacity, the decision and a plan are coming soon.

News

Grant Parish teacher wins state public interest fellowship award

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Jessica Borland is using her success to help other teachers. Borland won the Louisiana Department of Education’s Public Interest Fellowship Award.

News

Grant Parish teacher receives State Public Interest Fellowship Award

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
A South Grant Elementary Teacher is the recipient of a pretty big award. Now, she's using her 13 years of experience to help other teachers.

News

Catholic Diocese of Alexandria ordains new bishop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The Catholic Diocese of Alexandria welcomed their new bishop.

College

Orgeron says quote attributed to him in ‘USA Today’ report on Guice rape allegations is not accurate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron issued a response to an anonymous quote attributed to him in a report about the rape allegations against former running back Derrius Guice.

Safety

Red Cross recommends a few extra items for your hurricane prep kit during pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Donovan Jackson
The American Red Cross is encouraging families to get a head start on their emergency preparedness plans, which could look a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic.